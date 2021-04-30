2B Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Garena Free Fire’s massive audience and vast viewership have helped many players grow as content creators. 2B Gamer is among the most prominent YouTubers from Nepal known for his diverse Free Fire-related videos.

The player’s channel has grown considerably in the last few years, and at present, he boasts close to 2.44 million subscribers, 230k of which have accumulated in the last 30 days. 2B has also garnered almost 256 million views combined.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 133688778.

Lifetime stats

2B Gamer has played 14116 squad games and has clinched 3201 matches, approximating a win rate of 22.67%. He has 45220 frags, sustaining a K/D ratio of 4.14.

The YouTuber has won 418 of 2741 games, which comes down to a win percentage of 15.24%. With 8333 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The internet star has participated in 1631 solo matches and outplayed his foes on 219 occasions, resulting in a win ratio of 13.42%. 2B Gamer has 4607 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Ranked stats

The streamer has 58 Booyahs in 604 squad matches, corresponding to a win ratio of 9.60%. He has notched 1818 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.33.

The content creator has 89 duo games to name and bettered his foes in six of them, ensuring a win rate of 6.74%. With a K/D ratio of 2.90, he has 241 frags.

The broadcaster has featured in eight solo games and remained unbeaten in a single one, converting to a win ratio of 12.5%. He has amassed 43 eliminations, retaining a K/D ratio of 6.14.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

His YouTube earnings

According to Social Blade, 2B Gamer’s YouTube earnings range from $9.1k to $146k. Meanwhile, the estimations for his yearly income are around $109.5k to $1.8M.

YouTube channel

2B Gamer started creating videos on YouTube in September 2019 and has uploaded more than 758 videos on the channel, including the popular battle royale title.

Readers can click here to visit his channel.

Social media handles

Instagram: Click here

He also has a Discord server. Players can click here to join.

