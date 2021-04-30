Slumber Queen's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Slumber Queen is a renowned Free Fire content creator on YouTube, known for her exciting game-related videos in Tamil. She has accumulated 583k subscribers and more than 24.9 million views, a total of which 1.51 million views have been collected in the previous 30 days.

She also streams the title on Garena's dedicated app for gaming videos, Booyah, where she has more than 2.1 million followers.

This article looks at her Free Fire ID, stats, income, and several other details.

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 525471774.

Lifetime stats

Slumber Queen has 13077 appearances in the squad matches and clinched 3889 games, leading to a win percentage of 29.73%. She has 23566 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.56.

She has won 276 of the 1889 duo matches, corresponding to a win rate of 14.61%. With 2991 kills, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.85.

The YouTuber has featured in 1189 solo games and bettered her foes on 64 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 5.38%. Slumber Queen has eliminated 2255 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.

Ranked stats

Slumber Queen has engaged in 705 squad matches and has 121 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 17.16%. She has bagged 1478 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Slumber Queen has nine Booyahs in 137 duo games, approximating a win percentage of 6.56%. She has amassed 246 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.92.

In addition to this, she has played 2 solo matches and has a single frag.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Slumber Queen's estimated YouTube income

As stated by Social Blade, Slumber Queen's monthly YouTube earnings range from $380 - $6.1K. At the same time, today's yearly is estimated to be around $4.6K - $72.9K.

YouTube channel

The oldest Free Fire video uploaded on Slumber Queen's YouTube channel was back in September 2019. She currently has more than 350 videos on her channel, with over 24 million views combined. Slumber Queen also boasts 583k subscribers, of which 25k have been amassed in the last 30 days.

Her channel is currently at 6436th position in terms of subscribers.

Social media handles

