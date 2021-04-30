Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gyan Sujan in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Amitbhai and Gyan Sujan are two of the most well-known Indian Free Fire content creators.

Amitbhai currently boasts a subscriber count of 9.92 million on YouTube. Meanwhile, Gyan Sujan has over 9.37 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8276 squad games and has secured 2257 victories, making his win rate 27.27%. He has 21546 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.58. He also has 3964 headshots at a rate of 18.40%.

The YouTuber has also played 4374 duo matches and has 749 to his name, translating to a win rate of 17.12%. He has 11548 kills and 2184 headshots, with a K/D ratio and headshot rate of 3.19 and 18.91%, respectively.

Amitbhai has played 3406 solo games and has 281 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 8.25%. He racked up 7748 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.48 in this mode. He also has 1831 headshots at a rate of 23.63%.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 343 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 72 victories, translating to a win rate of 20.99%. He has 976 kills and 193 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.60 and headshot rate of 19.77%.

When it comes to the ranked duo mode, the content creator has won 16 of the 188 games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.51%. With a K/D ratio of 3.29 and headshot percentage of 22.61%, he has 566 kills and 128 headshots in these matches.

Amitbhai has also played 78 ranked solo matches and has triumphed in 13 of them, making his win rate 16.66%. He has 313 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.82 in this mode. He also has 96 headshots at a rate of 30.67%.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 17808 squad games and has 6422 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 36.06%. He has 61682 kills and 17547 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.42 and a headshot rate of 28.45%.

The content creator has also played 2129 duo matches and has 494 wins to his name, making his win rate 23.20%. He has 5793 kills and 1502 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.54 and a headshot rate of 25.93%.

Gyan Sujan has played 1378 solo matches and has secured 159 victories, translating to a win rate of 11.53%. With 2319 kills and 698 headshots in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 1.90 and a headshot rate of 30.10%.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 403 squad matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 123 of them, making his win rate 30.52%. He has 1965 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.02. He also has 640 headshots at a rate of 32.57%.

The YouTuber has also played 76 ranked duo games and has triumphed in 30 of them, translating to a win rate of 39.47%. He has 392 kills and 103 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.52 and a headshot rate of 26.28%.

Gyan Sujan has played 91 ranked solo games and has a single frag to his name. He is yet to secure victory in this mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad and duo matches, Gyan Sujan has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of K/D ratio, win rate and headshot percentage. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio, while Gyan Sujan has a higher win rate and headshot percentage.

When it comes to the ranked squad and duo matches, Gyan Sujan has better stats than Amitbhai. However, in the ranked solo games, Amitbhai has the edge over Gyan Sujan.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

