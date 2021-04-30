GW Karan's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Content creation around Free Fire has become a viable option on platforms like YouTube. GW Karan is a growing Indian YouTuber who primarily creates videos related to the quick-paced battle royale title.

At the time of writing, he boasts a subscriber count of over 2.31 million, and he has gained around 120k subs in the previous 30 days.

This article looks at the in-game stats and other details of GW Karan.

GW Karan's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 328212848.

Lifetime stats

GW Karan has featured in 9160 squad matches and has 2133 wins, leading to a win percentage of 23.28%. He has accumulated 24536 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.49.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 1833 games and has bettered his foes in 341, corresponding to a win rate of 18.60%. In the process, he has eliminated 4850 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.25.

The content creator has 2580 solo matches to his name and has come out on top on 269 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 10.42%. With 6622 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.87.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has played 117 squad games in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 40, retaining a win rate of 34.18%. He notched 294 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The internet star has also won 26 of the 79 duo matches, corresponding to a win percentage of 32.91%. With a K/D ratio of 4.15, he has 220 frags.

The YouTuber has appeared in 64 solo games and has remained unbeaten in one, having a win ratio of 1.56%. He has bagged 35 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 0.56.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

GW Karan's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, GW Karan's monthly earnings range from $4.3k - $69.5k. Meanwhile, his estimated early earnings are between $52.1k - $833.7k.

His YouTube channel

GW Karan started his journey in content creation around two years back, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to April 2019. Presently, he has 473 videos and 175 million views combined. Players can click here to visit GW Karan's YouTube channel.

His social media handles

GW Karan is active on Instagram and users can access it here.

