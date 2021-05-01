Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Rishi Gaming in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Ajjubhai is one of the most subscribed-to-Free Fire content creators hailing from India. The YouTuber has an enormous fan base in the country and boasts a subscriber count of 23.5 million on his channel, Total Gaming.

Rishi Kumar Agrawal, aka Rishi Gaming, is another YouTuber who makes videos related to Free Fire and has over 3.03 million subscribers. He has also gained over 160k subscribers in the last 30 days.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11373 squad matches and has 2744 victories, having a win ratio of 24.12%. He has accumulated 42480 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.92. The player has 14938 headshots at a percentage of 35.16%.

In the duo mode, the streamer has won 310 of the 1676 games he has played, making his win rate 18.49%. In the process, he has bagged 6522 frags with 2213 headshots at a K/D ratio and headshot rate of 4.77 and 33.93%, respectively.

The user has played 907 solo matches and has 79 victories, converting to a win percentage of 8.71%. He has precisely 2300 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.78 and has 734 headshots at a rate of 31.91%.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has featured in 639 squad games in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 118 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 18.46%. With 2551 kills and 1090 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.90 and a headshot percentage of 42.73%.

The internet star has played eight duo matches and has three wins, leading to a win percentage of 37.50%. He has registered 48 kills at a K/D ratio of 9.60, out of which there are 11 headshots, managing a rate of 22.92%.

The broadcaster has two solo games to his name as well.

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 557371238.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Rishi Gaming has appeared in 7594 squad matches and has a win tally of 1364, retaining a win percentage of 17.96%. He has racked up 17414 kills and has 5475 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.80 and a headshot rate of 31.44%.

The internet star has 2369 duo games to his name and has bettered his foes in 213, approximating a win rate of 8.99%. He has 4821 frags and 1471 headshots in these matches at a K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 2.24 and 30.51%.

The YouTuber has played 1869 solo matches and has triumphed in 89 of them, adding up to a win ratio of 4.76%. He has garnered 3045 eliminations, out of which there are 1063 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.71 and headshot rate of 34.91%.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Rishi has competed in 360 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 57, resulting in a win rate of 15.83%. With a K/D ratio of 3.58 and headshot percentage of 35.85%, he has 1085 frags and has 389 headshots.

Moreover, the streamer has played 113 duo matches and has two first-place finishes, having a win percentage of 1.76%. He has 286 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.58 and has 112 headshots at a rate of 39.16%.

Lastly, the content creator has played 29 solo matches and has two Booyahs, translating to a win ratio of 6.89%. He has accumulated 83 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.07. The player has 29 headshots in them, with a percentage of 34.94%.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead in all aspects — K/D ratio, win rate, and headshot percentage — in the duo and squad modes. Meanwhile, Rishi Gaming has the edge in the headshot rate in the solo mode, while Total Gaming has a higher K/D ratio and win rate.

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played only a few solo and duo matches, so their stats in these modes cannot be compared. Coming to the squad mode, Total Gaming is relatively better.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

