Bindass Laila's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Mansha Rathore, aka Bindass Laila, is an upcoming Indian Free Fire content creator. She has become a big name in the community and has garnered a massive subscriber count of around 768k on her YouTube channel.

In the past 30 days, the streamer has gained 75k subscribers. This article looks at her in-game stats and other details.

Also read: Legendary emotes in Free Fire - All you need to know

Bindass Laila's Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 1147750136.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Bindass Laila has appeared in 11056 squad matches and has 2910 wins, corresponding to a win percentage of 26.32%. She has accumulated 19036 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.34.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the streamer has won 235 of the 1403 games played, which comes down to a win rate of 16.74%. With a K/D ratio of 1.76, she has 2060 frags.

The internet star has participated in 502 solo matches and has bettered her foes in 20, converting to a win ratio of 3.98%. In the process, she has bagged 485 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 1.01.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gyan Sujan in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has competed in 607 squad matches in the current ranked season and has a winning tally of 137, retaining a win rate of 22.57%. She has notched 1137 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.42.

The content creator has featured in 21 duo games and has come out on top on three occasions, leading to a win ratio of 14.28%. With 15 eliminations, she has a K/D ratio of 0.83.

The YouTuber has played 13 solo games and has cumulated 16 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.23.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Bindass Laila's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Bindass Laila's estimated monthly earnings are around $2k- $32.2k. Meanwhile, her yearly earnings are mentioned to be in the range of $24.1k - $386k.

Her YouTube channel and rank

The oldest video on Bindass Laila's YouTube channel dates back to December 2019. Since then, she has regularly created videos related to the BR title. Currently, she has 509 videos and 51.6 million views combined.

In terms of subscribers, her YouTube channel is placed at the 4945th position in India. Readers can click here to visit it.

Her social media handles

Advertisement

Instagram: Click here

Discord: Click here

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs UnGraduate Gamer: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared