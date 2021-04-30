Legendary emotes in Free Fire: All you need to know

Emotes are one of the most exciting aspects of Garena Free Fire. They are one of the ways by which players can communicate with their teammates on the battlefield. Meanwhile, some users even utilize emotes to assert their dominance over their foes after overcoming them.

The game features an extensive collection of emotes, and Legendary emotes are one of the categories that players highly desire.

This article shares details about the Legendary emotes in Garena Free Fire.

Everything to know about Legendary emotes in Free Fire

In Free Fire, emotes are divided into various classes or categories based on their rarity, with Legendary emotes being the rarest emotes present in the battle royale title.

Legendary emotes are pretty difficult to obtain compared to the emotes of other rarities. They are often present in events where players have an opportunity to get their hands on these emotes.

Currently, the Emote Party event has commenced in Free Fire, which offers numerous exclusive emotes.

How to get Legendary emotes in Free Fire

Emote Party event has recently started in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Players have an opportunity to get Legendary emotes as grand prizes from the Emote Party event in Free Fire. The event began on April 29th, 2021, and will draw to an end on May 5th, 2021.

Users must spend diamonds to draw rewards from the prize pool. There are two types available: Normal Draw and Super Draw, which cost 19 and 199 diamonds, respectively. Players are guaranteed to obtain the “More Practice” Legendary emote on their fifth Super Draw.

Subsequently, players will be receiving a Legendary emote for every fifth Super Draw. Here are all the grand prizes for the event:

Grand Prizes

More Practice

Doggie

Tea Time

Eat My Dust

Booyah!

Apart from that, there are several normal emotes and other rewards that players can procure from the draws.

Following are the steps by which users can access the event:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the calendar icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Click on the "GO TO" button

Step 2: Navigate through the events tab and tap the “Emote Party” button. Next, click on the “GO TO” button.

Step 3: Finally, select the desired draw option.

