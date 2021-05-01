Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Daddy Calling is one of the most recognized names in the Indian Free Fire community. His Free Fire ID is at level 90, which is quite an incredible feat. The famous figure also creates content on his YouTube channel, named DADDY OFFICIAL FF.

In the last 30 days, he has gained 65k subscribers and currently boasts a count of around 247k. This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Also read: Bindass Laila’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 237647354.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Daddy Calling has featured in 37050 squad matches and has 14395 victories, having a win percentage of 38.85%. He has killed 119730 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.28.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the streamer has appeared in 2418 games and has come out on top on 255 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 10.54%. In the process, he has 3910 frags for a K/D ratio of 1.81.

The content creator has 4028 solo matches to his name and has 362 victories, leading to a win ratio of 8.98%. With 7748 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gyan Sujan in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the broadcaster has competed in 3805 squad games and has a win tally of 1446, retaining a win rate of 38.00%. He has notched 12990 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 5.51.

The YouTuber has played 239 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 34, corresponding to a win percentage of 14.22%. With a K/D ratio of 2.40, he has 492 frags.

Advertisement

The internet star has also played 645 solo games and has 62 first-place finishes, converting to a win ratio of 9.61%. In the process, he has bagged 966 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 1.66.

Earnings

Daddy Calling's Free Fire ID (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Daddy Calling’s estimated monthly earnings lie between the range of $254 to $4.1K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are mentioned to be between $3.1K - $48.8K.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on his channel dates back to June 2020. Over the past year, he has frequently posted content related to the game. At the time of writing, he has 22 videos on his channel and has 4.2 million views overall. Players can click here to visit it.

His social media handles

Advertisement

Daddy Calling is active on Instagram. The link for his account has been provided below:

Instagram: Click here.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs UnGraduate Gamer: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared