Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Miss Diya (BlackPink Gaming) in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Amit Sharma, popularly known as Amitbhai, is a prominent Indian Free Fire content creator. He currently has 9.98 million subscribers and 1.254 billion combined views on his YouTube channel, Desi Gamers.

Miss Diya is another popular content creator who streams Free Fire. She currently has 1.05 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, BlackPink Gaming.

This article compares the two players' stats in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8279 squad matches and has triumphed in 2258 of them, making his win rate 27.27%. He has 21556 kills and has 3969 headshots in these matches, with to a K/D ratio of 3.58 and a headshot rate of 18.41%.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has won 750 of the 4377 games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 17.13%. With 11562 frags and 2188 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19 and a headshot rate of 18.92% in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3410 solo matches and has secured 281 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.24%. He has 7758 kills and 1838 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.48 and a headshot rate of 23.69%.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 346 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 73 occasions, translating to a win rate of 21.09%. He has 986 kills and 198 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.61 and a headshot rate of 20.08%.

The YouTuber has also played 191 ranked duo matches and has 17 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 8.90%. He has 580 frags and 132 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.33 and a headshot rate of 22.76%.

Amitbhai has played 82 ranked solo games and has 13 Booyahs, making his win rate 15.85%. He has 323 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.68 in this mode. He also has 103 headshots at a rate of 31.89%.

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID and stats

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID is 558477413.

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya’s lifetime stats

Miss Diya has played 9994 squad matches and has secured 2146 victories, maintaining a win rate of 21.47%. She has 23637 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.01. She also has 4002 headshots at a rate of 16.93%.

The YouTuber has also played 10769 duo games and has 1858 wins to her name, making her win rate 17.25%. With 5161 headshots and 26759 kills, she has a K/D ratio of 3.00 and a headshot rate of 19.29% in this mode.

Miss Diya has played 5945 solo matches and has 605 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 10.17%. She has 12527 kills and has 2633 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.35 and a headshot rate of 21.02%.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Miss Diya has played 251 squad games and has triumphed in 44 of them, making her win rate 17.52%. She has 643 kills and 135 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.11 and a headshot rate of 21.00%.

The content creator has also played 290 ranked duo matches and has 51 wins to her name, translating to a win rate of 17.58%. She has 889 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.72. She also has 234 headshots at a rate of 26.32%.

Miss Diya has played 459 ranked solo games and has 75 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 16.33%. She has 1474 frags and 524 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.84 and a headshot rate of 35.55%.

Comparison

Amitbhai has the edge over Miss Diya in the lifetime squad matches. Meanwhile, when it comes to the lifetime duo games, Miss Diya has a higher win rate and headshot percentage, while Amitbhai has a greater K/D ratio.

In the lifetime solo matches, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio and headshot percentage, while Miss Diya has a higher win rate.

Miss Diya has better stats than Amitbhai in the ranked duo games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio and win rate, while Miss Diya has a higher headshot percentage.

In the ranked solo games, Miss Diya has a higher win rate and headshot percentage, while Amitbhai has a superior K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

