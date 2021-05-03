Aghori Gaming's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Aghori Gaming, otherwise known as SRV Aghori, is a prominent name in the Free Fire community. He is the leader of the famous SURVIVORS ☆☆☆ guild. He also regularly makes videos related to this battle royale title and boasts a subscriber count of over 463K.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Also read: Pri Gaming's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Aghori Gaming's Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 46454168.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Aghori Gaming has featured in 8667 squad matches and has 2102 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 24.25%. He has accumulated 20997 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.20.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 2325 games and has bettered his foes in 357, coming down to a win rate of 15.35%. In the process, he has bagged 5473 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.78.

The content creator has also appeared in 2593 solo matches and has a winning tally of 293, retaining a win ratio of 11.29%. With 6552 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.85.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gaming Tamizhan in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, SRV Aghori Gaming has competed in 427 squad games and has come out on top on 77 occasions, coming down to a win rate of 18.03%. In these matches, he has collected 1044 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.98.

The internet star has played 197 duo matches and remained unbeaten in nine of them, approximating a win percentage of 4.56%. He has notched 349 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.86.

Advertisement

The broadcaster has played 25 solo games and has three victories, resulting in a win ratio of 12.00%. With a K/D ratio of 3.73, he has 82 eliminations.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Aghori Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Aghori Gaming's estimated monthly income ranges from $325 to $5.2K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are mentioned as between $3.9K and $62.5K.

His YouTube channel and rank

Advertisement

Aghori Gaming has been creating videos on his channel for over two years now, and there has been no looking back for him recently. Currently, he has 127 videos in total and 13 million views combined. In terms of subscribers, the channel is placed at the 8266th position in India.

Readers can click here to visit it.

His social media handles

Links to his handles are below:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord: Click here

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Rishi Gaming in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared