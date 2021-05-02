Pri Gaming's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Pri Gaming is an up-and-coming Free Fire content creator with around 779 thousand subscribers on his YouTube channel. He regularly creates videos related to various aspects, including tips, tricks, guides, gameplay, and more.

Over the last 30 days, he has gained 97 thousand subscribers. This article looks at Pri Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details such as income

Pri Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 262266779.

Lifetime stats

Pri Gaming has competed in 6748 squad games and has bettered his foes in 2149 of them, having a win percentage of 31.84%. He has accumulated 20380 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.43.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 2566 matches and has come out on top on 782 occasions, which comes down to a win ratio of 30.47%. In the process, he bagged 8581 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.81.

The content creator has 1220 solo games to his name and has a winning tally of 357, retaining a win rate of 29.26%. With a K/D ratio of 5.12, he has 4422 kills.

Ranked stats

Pri Gaming has featured in 417 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 70, corresponding to a win ratio of 16.78%. He has notched 1323 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.81.

He has played 55 duo matches and has three victories, leading to a win percentage of 5.45%. In games, he has accumulated 155 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.98.

Pri Gaming has appeared in seven solo games and has a single first-place finish, approximating a win ratio of 14.28%. He has racked up 19 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Pri Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Pri Gaming’s estimated monthly earnings are mentioned to be in the range of $1.2K - $19.1K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are between $14.3K - $229.2K.

His YouTube channel

The oldest stream on Pri Gaming's YouTube channel dates back to June 2019. Since then, he has been regularly making videos related to the BR title. He currently has 459 videos and 41 million views combined.

In terms of subscribers, his channel is placed at 4820th in India. Readers can click here to visit it.

His social media handles

Here are the links to Pri Gaming’s social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Discord: Click here

