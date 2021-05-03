GW Manish's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

GW Manish is a budding Free Fire content creator from India. He recently surpassed the 1-million subscriber mark on YouTube. He has also garnered 255k subscribers in the last 30 days alone.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

GW Manish’s Free Fire ID and stats

GW Manish’s Free Fire ID is 663844446.

Lifetime stats

GW Manish’s lifetime stats

GW Manish has played 4180 squad matches and has won on 558 occasions, making his win rate 13.34%. He has 8979 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.48.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 3918 games and has triumphed in 365 of them, translating to a win rate of 9.31%. He bagged 8394 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.36 in this mode.

GW Manish has also played 1340 solo games and has 61 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 4.55%. He has 2117 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.66.

Ranked stats

GW Manish’s ranked stats

GW Manish has played 163 squad games in the current ranked season and has 27 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 16.56%. With 501 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.68 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 73 ranked duo matches and has secured 12 victories, maintaining a win rate of 16.43%. He has 219 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

GW Manish has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to register a win or a kill.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of GW Manish (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, GW Manish's estimated monthly earnings are between $8.6K - $137K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are in the range of $102.8K - $1.6 million.

GW Manish’s YouTube channel

The first Free Fire video on GW Manish's YouTube channel was posted back in November 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 351 videos and has accumulated 110 million views combined. He currently boasts a subscriber count of 1.06 million.

Players can click here to visit GW Manish's YouTube channel.

GW Manish’s social media handles

GW Manish is active on Instagram. The link to his profile is given below:

Instagram: Click here.

