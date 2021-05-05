SK Sabir Boss vs M8N in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

SK Sabir Boss is one of the most prominent Indian Free Fire content creators and is part of the renowned BOSS guild. He has a subscriber count of over 3.93 million and has 167 million views combined.

M8N is another YouTuber who makes videos related to Garena Free Fire. He plays in the Middle East server and has around 6.18 million subscribers.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 29466 squad matches and has a win tally of 9329, retaining a win percentage of 31.66%. He has bagged 102476 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 5.09. The player has 16348 headshots at a rate of 15.95%.

In the duo mode, the streamer has won 624 of the 3057 games he has played, corresponding to a win rate of 20.41%. In the process, he has 8342 eliminations and 1391 headshots, leading to a K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 3.43 and 16.67%, respectively.

The content creator has played 1642 solo matches and has 144 victories, having a win ratio of 8.76%. He has 3336 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.23 and has 853 headshots for a rate of 25.57%.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has featured in 1745 squad games in the current ranked season and has 438 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win rate of 25.10%. He has collected 5052 kills, out of which there are 1176 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.87 and a headshot percentage of 23.28%.

The internet star has played 51 duo matches and has 13 wins, adding up to a win percentage of 25.49%. With 168 frags and 44 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.42 and a headshot rate of 26.19%.

The YouTuber has three solo games to his name and has 13 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 4.33. In them, he has three headshots with a percentage of 23.08%.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

M8N has appeared in 16077 squad matches and has come out on top on 1657 occasions, converting to a win percentage of 10.30%. He has accumulated 45811 kills and has 15061 headshots, at a K/D ratio of 3.18 and headshot rate of 32.88%.

The internet star has 815 victories in the 3176 duo matches he has played, resulting in a win ratio of 25.66%. With a K/D ratio of 5.25 and headshot percentage of 22.00%, he has 12384 frags and 2724 headshots.

The YouTuber has 1331 solo games and has 230 Booyahs, making his win rate 17.28%. He has notched 4437 eliminations, out of which there are 1269 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.03 and headshot rate of 28.60%.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the streamer has participated in 1648 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 47, maintaining a win ratio of 2.85%. He has 3248 kills with 1938 headshots in these matches, having a K/D ratio of 2.03 and headshot percentage of 59.67%.

The content creator has played 72 duo matches and has triumphed in 11, translating to a win percentage of 15.27%. He has registered 206 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.38. He has 93 headshots at a rate of 45.15%.

The broadcaster has played 18 solo games and has stood victorious in four of them, equating to a win rate of 22.22%. He has 82 eliminations to his name with a K/D ratio of 5.86 and has 50 headshots for a percentage of 60.98%.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have brilliant stats in Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is pretty tricky. If we ignore that fact and look at the numbers, M8N is ahead in all aspects — K/D ratio, win rate, and headshot percentage — in the solo and duo modes.

Coming to the squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has a finer win rate and K/D ratio, whereas M8N has a superior headshot rate.

Sabir has played only a few solo matches in the current ranked season, so their stats in this mode cannot be compared. Meanwhile, in the duo and squad modes, M8N has a better headshot percentage, whereas SK Sabir Boss has a higher K/D ratio and win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

