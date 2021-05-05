Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Amit Sharma, also called Amitbhai, is an eminent Free Fire content creator from India. The YouTuber has been making videos related to the game for a while, amassing an enormous fan base in the country. On his channel, Desi Gamers, he recently surpassed the massive milestone of 10 million subscribers.

Moreover, over the last 30 days, he has gained 630k subscribers and 103.91 million views combined.

This article looks at his in-game stats and more in May 2021.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has featured in 8279 squad games and has bettered his foes in 2258, corresponding to a win percentage of 27.27%. He has notched 21556 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.58.

The streamer has made 4381 appearances in the duo mode and has a winning tally of 750, retaining a win ratio of 17.11%. In the process, he has bagged 11572 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The content creator has played 3410 solo matches and has come out on top on 281 occasions, leading to a win rate of 8.24%. With a K/D ratio of 2.48, he has 7758 eliminations.

Ranked stats

Amit has competed in 346 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 73 victories, which comes down to a win ratio of 21.09%. He has accumulated 986 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 3.61.

The internet star has 17 wins in the 195 duo games that he has played, approximating a win percentage of about 8.71%. In these matches, he has 590 kills to his name and has a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Desi Gamers has participated in 82 solo matches and has 13 victories, converting to a win rate of 15.85%. With 323 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 4.68.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on Amitbhai's YouTube channel is over two and a half years old and was released in October 2018. Currently, he has 906 videos and has garnered 1.26 billion views. Players can click here to visit his channel.

His social media handles

Below are the links to Amitbhai's social media handles:

