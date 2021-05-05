Diamonds are pretty important in Free Fire and have various uses. Players can utilize several methods to top up the currency. Apart from in-game purchases, websites such as Games Kharido and Codashop have also emerged as a few of the most popular means.

However, a lot of players do not know the procedure of acquiring Free Fire diamonds. This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how users can top up diamonds as of May 2021.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs M8N in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

How to top up Free Fire Diamonds in May 2021

#1 In-game

Players can top up diamonds in-game

Players can follow these steps to purchase diamonds via the in-game top up center:

Step 1: Players have to open Free Fire and click on the "Diamond" icon located on the top of their screens.

Step 2: The various top up options will appear. Next, users must select the required number of diamonds that they want to purchase.

Step 3: After the payment is made, the currency will be credited to their Free Fire account.

Cost:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds INR 250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds INR 400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

#2 Games Kharido

(Image via Games Kharido)

Here are the steps to top up diamonds via the popular website Games Kharido:

Step 1: Visit the official webpage of Games Kharido. Click here to reach the website.

Step 2: Then, click on the “Free Fire” option and log in via either of the available Facebook or Player ID methods.

Step 3: Choose the top up option and make a successful transaction. Diamonds will be added to the respective account.

Cost:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50

– 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100

– 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310

– 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520

– 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060

– 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180

– 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

(Bonus is only on the first top-up)

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs AS Gaming in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

#3 Codashop

Codashop is a prominent top up website (Image via Codashop)

Codashop is another top up website that can be used. Following are the steps to do so:

Step 1: First, head to the Codashop website. They can be redirected there by clicking here.

Step 2: Tap on the “Free Fire” option and enter the Player ID into the text field.

Step 3: Lastly, select the required recharge (top up) and payment method. Once the payment goes through, the diamonds will be accredited soon.

Cost:

INR 40 - 50 diamonds

- 50 diamonds INR 80 - 100 diamonds

- 100 diamonds INR 240 - 310 diamonds

- 310 diamonds INR 400 - 520 diamonds

- 520 diamonds INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

- 1060 diamonds INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

- 2180 diamonds INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021