How to top up Free Fire Diamonds in May 2021

How to top up Free Fire diamonds
How to top up Free Fire diamonds
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 48 min ago
Feature

Diamonds are pretty important in Free Fire and have various uses. Players can utilize several methods to top up the currency. Apart from in-game purchases, websites such as Games Kharido and Codashop have also emerged as a few of the most popular means.

However, a lot of players do not know the procedure of acquiring Free Fire diamonds. This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how users can top up diamonds as of May 2021.

How to top up Free Fire Diamonds in May 2021

#1 In-game

Players can top up diamonds in-game
Players can top up diamonds in-game

Players can follow these steps to purchase diamonds via the in-game top up center:

Step 1: Players have to open Free Fire and click on the "Diamond" icon located on the top of their screens.

Step 2: The various top up options will appear. Next, users must select the required number of diamonds that they want to purchase.

Step 3: After the payment is made, the currency will be credited to their Free Fire account.

Cost:

  • INR 80 – 100 diamonds
  • INR 250 – 310 diamonds
  • INR 400 – 520 diamonds
  • INR 800 – 1060 diamonds
  • INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds
  • INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

#2 Games Kharido

(Image via Games Kharido)
(Image via Games Kharido)

Here are the steps to top up diamonds via the popular website Games Kharido:

Step 1: Visit the official webpage of Games Kharido. Click here to reach the website.

Step 2: Then, click on the “Free Fire” option and log in via either of the available Facebook or Player ID methods.

Step 3: Choose the top up option and make a successful transaction. Diamonds will be added to the respective account.

Cost:

  • INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50
  • INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100
  • INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310
  • INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520
  • INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060
  • INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180
  • INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

(Bonus is only on the first top-up)

#3 Codashop

Codashop is a prominent top up website (Image via Codashop)
Codashop is a prominent top up website (Image via Codashop)

Codashop is another top up website that can be used. Following are the steps to do so:

Step 1: First, head to the Codashop website. They can be redirected there by clicking here.

Step 2: Tap on the “Free Fire” option and enter the Player ID into the text field.

Step 3: Lastly, select the required recharge (top up) and payment method. Once the payment goes through, the diamonds will be accredited soon.

Cost:

  • INR 40 - 50 diamonds
  • INR 80 - 100 diamonds
  • INR 240 - 310 diamonds
  • INR 400 - 520 diamonds
  • INR 800 - 1060 diamonds
  • INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds
  • INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

Published 48 min ago
Garena Free Fire
