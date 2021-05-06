Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in May 2021

Sarju Giri, popularly known as Tonde Gamer, is a prominent Nepalese Free Fire content creator. He currently has 3.31 million subscribers on YouTube. He gained 150k of those subscribers in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and other stats.

Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID is 282951914.

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer's lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer has played 14861 squad games and has secured 6023 victories, maintaining a win rate of 40.52%. He has 56220 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.36.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has won 1407 of the 6784 matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 20.73%. He has 26260 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.88 in this mode.

Tonde Gamer has also played 3256 solo games and has won on 274 occasions, making his win rate 8.41%. He has 6653 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer's ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Tonde Gamer has played 1377 squad matches and has 750 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 54.46%. With 5659 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 9.03 in this mode.

The content creator has 8 wins in the 27 ranked duo games that he has played, making his win rate 29.62%. He has 123 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.47.

Tonde Gamer has played 25 solo matches and has 4 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 16.00%. He has 116 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.52 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Tonde Gamer's YouTube channel

Tonde Gamer started his journey on YouTube over two years ago, with the first video on his channel posted in February 2019. His channel currently has 831 videos and over 393.65 million views combined.

Click here to visit Tonde Gamer's YouTube channel.

Tonde Gamer's social media handles

Tonde Gamer is active on Instagram and Facebook. Here are the links to his profiles:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Tonde Gamer also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

