What is Free Fire Max?: Can Indian gamers play this version yet?

Garena Free Fire has established itself as a pioneering title and has become one of the top mobile titles of the BR genre. Since its release, the game has achieved several milestones. Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of the game and has improved features, providing the players with a seamless gaming experience.

However, it is yet to be released globally and is currently in the beta testing phase only in specific countries. This article discusses the available details about Free Fire Max.

What is Free Fire Max?

According to the developers, Free Fire Max is the better version of the game. This version aims to take the gaming experience to the next level by incorporating finer visual and audio effects, graphics, animations, and more.

Moreover, it is being marketed with a unique 'Firelink technology.' This would be a vital link between the titles and enable users to play using their existing accounts. Also, progress and items will be maintained between Free Fire Max and Free Fire.

Presently, testing is only going on in the following countries:

Malaysia

Bolivia

Vietnam

Hence, Indian gamers are not able to play this version yet. The pre-registration for Free Fire Max has recently commenced for the MENA region. The same can be expected in other regions soon.

Here’s how the users from the MENA region can register for Free Fire Max

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the “Calendar” icon. They must click on the "FFMAX" tab present in the events section.

Press the "CLICK HERE" button

Step 2: Tap on the “CLICK HERE” button. Users will be redirected to the pre-registration page. Next, press the “PRE-REGISTER NOW” option.

Step 3: Finally, enter the email into the text field and select the required platform.

Players can complete the registration process by pressing the “Confirm” button as shown in the given picture:

Click on the "CONFIRM" button.

