Raistar's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, channel views, and more in May 2020

Raistar is a highly successful and popular Free Fire YouTuber from India. He frequently uploads videos to his channel, having a substantial following with close to 4.3 million subscribers and more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Players in the Indian Free Fire community admire him for his exciting gameplay videos and excellent skills. This article looks at his Free Fire ID stats, K/D ratio, and numerous other details.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has 15837 squad matches to his name and has stood victorious in 2674 of them, equating to a win rate of 16.88%. He has racked up 52288 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.97.

He has 705 first-place finishes in 4478 duo matches, approximating a win rate of 15.74%. The player has notched 14355 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.80.

Raistar has 401 Booyahs in 3524 solo games, corresponding to a win rate of 11.37%. With 10735 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar has won 14 of the 301 ranked squad matches, leading to a win percentage of 4.65%. He has 664 frags, holding a K/D ratio of 2.31.

He has played two duo matches and has registered 14 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.

Besides this, the YouTuber has featured in four solo matches and has accumulated three kills at a K/D ratio of 0.75.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Raistar's YouTube channel was uploaded in late 2019, and over the years, he has just uploaded around 30 videos to his channel. The player has a huge subscriber count of 4.29 million and boasts more than 88 million views combined.

Out of the total, 430k and 11.43 million have been amassed in the last 30 days. Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Instagram: Click here.