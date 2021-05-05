SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, channel views, and more in May 2021

Free Fire has amassed a vast fanbase that actively plays the title and consumes content related to it. This has prompted several exemplary players to take up streaming and content creation on numerous platforms.

SK Sabir Boss is among the top Free Fire content creators on YouTube, with around 3.93 million subscribers in total. He is highly regarded by players for his incredible gameplay videos.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Also read: Free Fire redeem codes for today (May 5th): Free Cosmic Bounty Hunter and MAG-7 Hurricane weapon loot crate

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has engaged in 29466 squad games and stood victorious on 9329 occasions, equating to a win rate of 31.66%. He has registered 102476 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 5.09.

The content creator has 624 Booyahs in 3057 duo matches, resulting in a win percentage of 20.41%. He also has 8342 kills against his name, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has been featured in 1642 solo games and has a win tally of 144, sustaining a win ratio of 8.76%. He also has 3336 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has accumulated 438 first-place finishes in 1745 squad games, translating to a win rate of 25.10%. With 5052 kills, he has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.87.

The player has participated in 51 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 13 of them, adding to a win rate of 25.49%. He also has 168 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.42.

Lastly, the content creator has played three solo games and has 13 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.33.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

His YouTube channel

The oldest Free Fire video on his channel was uploaded back in September 2019. And since then, he has more than 200 videos on his channel.

SK Sabir Boss has a massive subscriber count of 3.93 million and boasts 167 million total views. Out of these, 130k subscribers and 6.75 million views have been included in the last 30 days.

Click here to visit his channel.

Social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Discord server: Click here