Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs FireEyes Gaming in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Ajjubhai, otherwise known as Total Gaming, is an Indian Free Fire YouTuber with an enormous fanbase. He is among the most subscribed-to gaming content creators and currently has a count of around 23.7 million. He also owns the prominent Free Fire roster, Total Gaming Esports.

FireEyes Gaming is a budding content creator from India who makes videos related to Free Fire as well. On his channel, he has 2.69 million subscribers and 213 million views combined.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Also read: How to top up Free Fire diamonds in May 2021

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 11481 squad matches and has stood victorious in 2751 of them, approximating a win rate of 23.96%. He has racked up 42870 kills and 15154 headshots at a K/D ratio of 4.91 and a headshot rate of 35.35%.

He has 310 first-place finishes in 1676 duo matches, translating to a win ratio of 18.49%. With 6522 eliminations and 2213 headshots, Total Gaming has a K/D ratio of 4.77 and a headshot rate of 33.93%.

The streamer has played 907 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 79 of those, converting to a win rate of 18.49%. He has precisely 2300 frags, 734 of which have been headshots, adding up to a kill to death ratio of 2.78 and headshot rate of 31.91%.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, channel views, and more in May 2021

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The internet star has 126 Booyahs in 752 squad games, leading to a win rate of 16.75%. He has 2951 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.71 and has secured 1312 headshots for a percentage of 44.46%.

The YouTuber has participated in eight duo matches and has a win tally of three games, resulting in a win percentage of 37.50%. He has eliminated 48 foes and has secured 11 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio and headshot ratio of 9.60 and 22.82%, respectively.

Lastly, the broadcaster has played two solo matches but hasn’t scored a victory or a kill yet.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs M8N in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 435180912.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

FireEyes Gaming has participated in 16242 squad games and has a win tally of 3562 for a win rate of 21.93%. With a K/D ratio of 4.08 and a headshot percentage of 18.95%, he has amassed 51784 kills and 9812 headshots.

He has 245 first-place finishes in 1532 duo matches, approximating a win percentage of 15.99%. The content creator has 4208 frags, out of which 899 have been headshots. This comes down to a K/D ratio of 3.27 and a headshot rate of 21.36%.

The streamer has competed in 913 solo matches and has outplayed his foes on 93 occasions, corresponding to a win percentage of 10.18%. He has bagged 2473 eliminations with 728 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.02 and a headshot rate of 29.44%.

Also read: Free Fire redeem codes for today (May 5th): Free Cosmic Bounty Hunter and MAG-7 Hurricane weapon loot crate

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has won 38 of the 383 squad matches, having a win ratio of 9.90%. He has notched 1008 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.92 and has 400 headshots with a headshot rate of 39.68%.

He has engaged in 48 duo matches and has triumphed on five occasions, corresponding to 10.41%. The internet star has 104 eliminations, along with 35 headshots, managing a K/D ratio of 2.42 and a headshot rate of 33.65%.

The broadcaster has 39 appearances in solo matches and has clinched seven of these at a win ratio of 17.94%. He has 174 frags and 77 headshots at a K/D ratio of 5.44 and a headshot ratio of 44.25%.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs AS Gaming in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Comparison

Ajjubhai has the edge over his counterpart in the lifetime squad and duo matches on all three fronts, i.e., K/D ratio, win percentage, and headshot rate.

He has a better headshot rate in solo games, while FireEyes Gaming has a superior win percentage and K/D ratio.

The stats of the ranked solo and duo matches cannot be compared since Total Gaming hasn’t played many of these matches. Coming to the squad matches, Ajjubhai has the upper hand over his counterpart in terms of stats.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021