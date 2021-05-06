SK Sabir Boss vs Romeo Gamer in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

SK Sabir Boss and Romeo Gamer are a few admired and well-known content creators in the Indian Free Fire community. The former has 3.93 million subscribers, while the latter has recently surpassed the 2 million mark.

Both are reputed for their incredible gameplay and exceptional in-game skills. This article compares the stats of both the players in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has participated in 29580 squad games and has triumphed in 9331 of them, resulting in a win rate of 31.54%. He has amassed 102763 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.07. Of these, 16454 have been headshots with a ratio of 16.01%.

He has 624 Booyahs in 3057 duo games, approximating a win rate of 20.41%. With 8342 kills and 1391 headshots, the player has a K/D ratio of 3.43 and a headshot ratio of 16.67%.

Lastly, the YouTuber has featured in 1643 solo games and has outplayed his foes in 144 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 8.76%. SK Sabir Boss has 3339 frags, at a K/D ratio of 2.23. He has 856 headshots at a rate of 25.64%.

Ranked stats

The content creator has participated in 1779 squad games and has stood victorious on 439 occasions, leading to a win rate of 24.67%. SK Sabir Boss has secured 5138 kills and 1192 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.83 and a headshot ratio of 23.20%.

SK Sabir Boss has played 51 duo matches and has 13 wins, corresponding to a win percentage of 25.49%. He has eliminated 168 foes, and 44 of them came with headshots. This equals a K/D ratio of 4.42 and a headshot rate of 26.19%.

Lastly, he has played three solo matches and has 13 kills and three headshots. He has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.33 and a headshot percentage of 23.08%.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 137719383.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer has participated in 14497 squad games and has a win tally of 4382 matches, resulting in a win percentage of 30.22%. He has 45842 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.53. In these 10936 are headshots for a rate of 23.86%.

He has 586 first-place finishes in 4307 matches, translating to a win percentage of 13.60%. With a K/D ratio of 3.82 and a headshot rate of 27.34%, he has 14223 kills and 3888 headshots.

Lastly, he has competed in 5471 solo matches and has clinched 895 of those, managing a win percentage of 16.35%. Romeo Gamer has racked up 23289 kills combined with 9171 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.09 and headshot rate of 39.38%.

Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer has 310 squad appearances in the squad matches and has triumphed in 94 of them, converting to a win rate of 30.32%. The content creator has 1157 frags and registered 335 headshots, sustaining a K/D ratio of 5.36 and a headshot rate of 28.95%.

He has 272 duo games to his name and has bettered his foes in 22 of those, which adds up to a win ratio of 8.08%. The streamer has notched 737 kills, which come close to a K/D ratio of 2.95. Romeo Gamer has also accumulated 226 headshots at a percentage of 30.66%.

The broadcaster has contested in 210 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 34 matches, equating to a win rate of 16.19%. He has bagged 962 eliminations, having a K/D ratio of 5.47. In the process, he also had 415 headshots at a headshot rate of 43.14%.

Comparison

Both players have incredible stats in Free Fire. Romeo Gamer has a higher headshot rate in the lifetime squad games but SK Sabir Boss the lead in killing to death ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, i.e., duo games, Romeo Gamer has a greater headshot rate and K/D ratio. SK Sabir Boss is a step ahead in terms of win rate.

Romeo Gamer has the edge over his counterpart in solo games.

The stats of ranked solo matches cannot be evaluated since SK Sabir Boss hasn’t featured in many of these matches. Romeo Gamer has the lead in ranked squad matches. SK Sabir Boss has a superior win rate and K/D ratio in duo games as the former has a better headshot ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

