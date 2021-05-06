Dev Alone's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Devendra Singh, popularly known by his in-game alias Dev Alone, is a well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He runs a successful YouTube channel that has more than a million subscribers.

This article takes a look at Dev Alone's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details as of May 2021.

Also read: Raistar's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, channel views, and more in May 2020

Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID and stats

Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID is 279122300.

Lifetime stats

Dev Alone’s lifetime stats

Dev Alone has played 20443 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 6643 of them, making his win rate 32.49%. With 65277 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.73.

The content creator has also played 2238 duo games and has triumphed in 478 of them, translating to a win rate of 21.35%. He bagged 6730 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.82 in this mode.

Dev Alone has played 1768 solo games and has won on 253 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 14.30%. He has 6309 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.16.

Ranked stats

Dev Alone’s ranked stats

Dev Alone has 188 Booyahs in 830 squad matches in the current ranked season, translating to a win rate of 22.65%. He has 2898 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.51 in this mode.

The YouTuber has won 4 of the 22 ranked duo games that he has played this season, maintaining a win rate of 18.18%. He has 1 kill in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.06.

Dev Alone has also played 43 ranked solo games and has 8 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 18.60%. He registered 180 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.14 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: DAYWIN's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, channel views, and more

Dev Alone’s YouTube channel

Dev Alone started his journey as a Free Fire content creator back in June 2019. He has uploaded more than 400 YouTube videos since then.

Dev Alone has 1.17 million subscribers and 54 million combined views on his YouTube channel. He has garnered 100k of those subscribers and 2.58 million of those views in the last 30 days.

Click here to visit Dev Alone’s channel.

Dev Alone’s social media handles

To visit Dev Alone’s Instagram profile, click here.

He also has a Discord server that players can join via this link.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs FireEyes Gaming in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared