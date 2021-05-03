DAYWIN's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, channel views, and more

DAYWIN is a popular YouTuber who makes videos related to Garena Free Fire. He plays in the Middle East region and has over 526,000 subscribers. He has witnessed outstanding growth in the last 30 days, gaining 202,000 subscribers and 46.08 million views.

This article takes a look at DAYWIN's Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, subscribers, and more.

DAYWIN's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 339138433.

Lifetime stats

DAYWIN has competed in 8027 squad games and has bettered his foes in 751, leading to a win percentage of 9.35%. He has accumulated 15686 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.16.

The YouTuber has also played 3689 duo matches and has 248 first-place finishes, having a win ratio of 6.72%. With 5617 frags, he has managed a K/D ratio of 1.63.

Apart from this, the content creator has 10583 solo games to his name and has come out on top on 327 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 3.08%. In the process, he has killed 8828 enemies at a K/D ratio of 0.86.

Ranked stats

DAYWIN has featured in 15 solo games in the current ranked season and has a single win, corresponding to a win ratio of 6.66%. He has notched 28 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.00.

DAYWIN is yet to appear in a ranked duo or squad game.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

DAYWIN's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, DAYWIN's estimated monthly earnings are between $11.5K - $184.3K. His estimated yearly earnings range from $138.2K - $2.2 million.

His YouTube channel and views

DAYWIN started his journey in content creation over a year and a half ago with the oldest video on his channel dating back to November 2019. Currently, he has 426 videos and 85.01 million views.

Readers can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

