Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Sujan Mistri, otherwise known as Gyan Sujan, is one of the most recognizable figures in the Indian Free Fire community. He runs a popular channel called Gyan Gaming, which currently has 9.6 million subscribers.

In the last 30 days, his YouTube has gained 600,000 subscribers and 125 million views. This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has featured in 17962 squad games and has bettered his foes in 6445, retaining a win percentage of 35.88%. He has accumulated 62280 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.41.

Meanwhile, he has 2131 appearances in the duo mode and has 495 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win rate of 23.22%. With 5805 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Gyan Gaming has also played 1383 solo matches and has come out on top on 159 occasions, converting to a win ratio of 11.49%. In the process, he has bagged 2328 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has competed in 21 squad matches and has collected 60 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.86.

CS Career

Gyan Sujan has played 658 Clash Squad games and has 343 victories, having a win percentage of 52.13%. With a KDA of 1.32, he has 3214 frags.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Earlier, Gyan Gaming used to create content related to Clash of Clans but later switched to Garena Free Fire. Over that period, he has garnered an enormous fan base on the platform. Currently, he has 1864 videos and 1.20 billion views combined.

Readers can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

Discord server: Click here.

