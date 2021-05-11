Rishi Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in May 2021

Rishi Agrawal, popularly known by the name of his YouTube channel “Rishi Gaming,” is a well-known content creator who makes videos related to Free Fire.

The YouTuber currently has 3.11 million subscribers on YouTube, with 190k coming in the last 30 days. He also garnered 24.76 million views on his videos in the same period.

This article takes a look at Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details as of May 2021.

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 557371238.

Lifetime stats

Rishi Gaming’s lifetime stats

Rishi Gaming has played 7667 squad games and has 1377 victories, making his win rate 17.96%. He has 17612 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.80.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has won 215 of the 2388 matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 9.00%. With 4868 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.24 in this mode.

Rishi Gaming has also played 1870 solo games and has won on 89 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 4.75%. He has 3047 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.71.

Ranked stats

Rishi Gaming’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Rishi Gaming has played 37 squad matches and has 10 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 27.02%. He killed a total of 156 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.78 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 2 ranked duo games but is yet to secure a victory. He has 3 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Rishi Gaming’s YouTube channel

Rishi Gaming has been making content on YouTube for over two years. He initially made videos on Clash of Clans but later switched to Free Fire.

He currently has 417 videos on his channel, with 331 million views combined. Readers can click here to check it out.

Rishi Gaming’s social media handles

Here are the links to Rishi Gaming’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here.

Discord: Click here

