Diamond generators for Free Fire are fake and can lead to account bans by Garena

Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies of Free Fire. Players can use them to purchase exclusive items like characters, pets, and more.

However, players have to spend real money to obtain these diamonds, which isn’t always a feasible option for everyone. In their quest for alternative options to get Free Fire diamonds, players sometimes find fake tools like diamond generators.

This article discusses the legitimacy of Free Fire diamond generators.

Diamond generators for Free Fire are fake

Many websites on the internet claim to offer tools that will provide players with unlimited Free Fire diamonds. However, players must note that such tools are all fake and will not work under any circumstances.

Diamonds cannot be obtained via these methods as the in-game currency is stored on the servers of Free Fire. Players can only obtain them by purchasing them in the game or via events.

Players must not use diamond generators

Moreover, diamond generators often ask players to enter their sensitive login details, which could result in a loss of their accounts.

The anti-hack FAQ on the official Free Fire website defines cheating as:

“Using any unauthorized third party programs which are not released by Garena, modifying of the game client and/or playing in a modified game client in order to use functions which are not existent on the official game.”

Using diamond generators is considered cheating, and players are advised to avoid using such illegal applications.

Garena has a stringent policy against cheating. The anti-hack FAQ on the official Free Fire website states that players who are found guilty of cheating will be permanently banned from the game:

“Free Fire has a zero tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts.”

