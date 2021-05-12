M8N’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

M8N is one of the most prominent Free Fire YouTubers from the Middle East region known for his outstanding skills. In the previous 30 days, he has accumulated 150k subscribers and 11.789 million views.

He also runs another channel named M8N Livestream. This article looks at his in-game stats and other details as of May 2021.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

M8N has featured in 16362 squad games and has bettered his foes in 1677, which comes down to a win percentage of 10.24%. He has notched 46452 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.16.

In the duo mode, the streamer has won 815 matches out of the 3176 played, corresponding to a win rate of 25.66%. In the process, he has 12384 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.25.

The content creator has played 1332 solo games and has come out on top on 231 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 17.34%. With 4454 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 4.05.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the internet star has appeared in 199 squad matches and has a win tally of nine, retaining a win rate of 4.52%. He has accumulated 483 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.54.

The broadcaster has played a single solo game and has stood victorious in it, killing 17 enemies.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

M8N started his journey in content creation over three years back, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to April 2018. He has 6.21 million subscribers.

At the time of writing, he has a total of 195 videos and 366 million views combined. Players can click here to visit his channel.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs GT King (Gaming Tamizhan): Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?