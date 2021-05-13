Miss Diya's (Blackpink Gaming) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in May 2021

Diya Hazarika, popularly known as Miss Diya, is a prominent figure in the Indian Free Fire community. She currently has 1.06 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, BlackPink Gaming.

This article takes a look at Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details as of May 2021.

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID and stats

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID is 558477413.

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya’s lifetime stats

Miss Diya has played 10121 squad games and has 2190 victories to her name, maintaining a win rate of 21.63%. She racked up 24003 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.03 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 10861 games and has secured 1876 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 17.27%. With 27041 frags in these matches, she has a K/D ratio of 3.01.

Miss Diya has also played 6028 solo matches and has won on 621 occasions, making her win rate 10.30%. She bagged 12803 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.37 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya’s ranked stats

Miss Diya has played 102 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 36 wins to her name, translating to a win rate of 35.29%. She has 293 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.44.

The YouTuber has also played 48 ranked duo games and has triumphed in 10 of them, making her win rate 20.83%. With a K/D ratio of 3.26, she has 124 frags in this mode.

Miss Diya has played 52 ranked solo matches and has won on 11 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 21.15%. She has 167 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.07.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Miss Diya’s YouTube channel

The oldest stream on the BlackPink Gaming YouTube channel was uploaded back in August 2019. Miss Diya currently has 555 videos and over 64 million views combined on the channel.

Readers can click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Miss Diya’s social media handles

To visit Miss Diya’s Instagram profile, click here.

