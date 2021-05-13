Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Amitbhai, also known as Desi Gamers, is one of the most successful Free Fire content creators in India. He currently has a subscriber count of 10.1 million on YouTube.

Yogi Pramana Putra, aka LetDa Hyper, is another prominent figure in the Free Fire community. The content creator hails from Indonesia and currently has over 8.37 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8348 squad games and has 2269 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 27.18%. He racked up 21756 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.58 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4434 matches and has triumphed in 756 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.05%. With 11736 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Amitbhai has also played 3429 solo games and has secured 283 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.25%. He has 7854 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.50 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 54 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 10 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 18.51%. He has 168 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The content creator has also played 32 ranked duo games and has emerged victorious in 3 of them, maintaining a win rate of 9.37%. He has 96 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.31 in this mode.

Amitbhai has played 15 ranked solo matches and has secured a single Booyah, making his win rate 6.66%. He has 47 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.36.

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID and stats

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID is 87980657.

Lifetime stats

LetDa Hyper’s lifetime stats

LetDa Hyper has played 22091 squad games and has won on 6442 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 29.16%. He accumulated 66367 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.24 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 908 duo matches and has 182 victories to his name, making his win rate 20.04%. He has 2415 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.33.

LetDa Hyper has played 497 solo games and has triumphed in 65 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.07%. He secured 1201 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.78 in this mode.

Ranked stats

LetDa Hyper’s ranked stats

LetDa Hyper has played 107 squad matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 38 of them, making his win rate 35.51%. With a K/D ratio of 6.38, he has 440 kills in these matches.

The YouTuber is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad, duo and solo matches, LetDa Hyper has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

The two content creators' stats in the ranked duo and solo modes cannot be compared as LetDa Hyper is yet to play a game in these modes. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, LetDa Hyper has better stats than Amitbhai.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

