Red custom cards in Free Fire: All you need to know

Custom rooms are one of the most popular features in Free Fire as they provide users with an option to play with their friends using their preferred settings, including movement, ammunition, HP, jump height, and more.

A new red custom room card, otherwise called Advance Room Card, was made available in the Free Fire OB27 update. It offers a higher degree of customization and a more comprehensive range of features.

This article provides players with an overview of the new custom room card in Free Fire.

Red custom cards in Free Fire

The new red custom card (Advance Room Card) provides additional customizable options under the Advance Settings only for the Clash Squad mode. This includes:

Store: The entire Clash Squad store can be customized with the number of credits required for a particular item.

Economy: The number of credits that players will gain for any event in the match like kills, first blood, and more.

In addition, there are no differences between both the room cards.

How to create a room using the new custom room card in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps provided below to create a custom room using the new card:

Step 1: Players must first open the mode selection menu and select the custom room option.

Click on the "CUSTOM" button

Step 2: Players should then click on the create button. They can then set the game mode to Clash Squad and press the ‘Advance Settings’ tab.

Click on the CREATE button

Step 3: Next, players have to toggle the Advanced Settings option on the top-right corner of the screen.

Users can customize the desired options

Step 4: They can then customize the store as well as the economy.

Step 5: Players must tap on the confirm button to create a room.

