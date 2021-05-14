Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Nobru: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers in the world. He has 24 million subscribers and 3.61 billion views on his channel.

Meanwhile, Nobru is a professional Free Fire esports athlete and content creator. He boasts a subscriber count of 12.2 million on YouTube.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11575 squad matches and has 2795 victories to his name, making his win rate 24.14%. He has 43428 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.95.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 1694 games and has 315 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 18.59%. With 6609 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.79 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 915 solo matches and has won on 79 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.63%. He has 2314 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.77.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 85 squad games and has triumphed in 38 of them, translating to a win rate of 44.70%. He killed 500 opponents at a K/D ratio of 10.64 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 6 ranked duo matches and has secured 2 victories, maintaining a win rate of 33.33%. He has 32 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.00.

Ajjubhai has also played 4 ranked solo games but is yet to secure victory. He racked up 11 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.75 in this mode.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

Nobru’s Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru’s lifetime stats

Nobru has played 10581 squad games and has won on 2240 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 21.17%. He has 26291 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.15.

The YouTuber has won 385 of the 2567 duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 14.99%. With 8174 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.75 in this mode.

Nobru has also played 4723 solo games and has 710 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 15.03%. He has 18924 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Ranked stats

Nobru’s ranked stats

Nobru has played 5 squad matches in the current ranked season and has won on one occasion, making his win rate 20.00%. He racked up 26 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.50 in this mode.

The content creator is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad and duo matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over Nobru in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, Nobru has better stats than Ajjubhai in the lifetime solo games.

The two content creators' stats in the current ranked season cannot be compared as Nobru has not played enough games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

