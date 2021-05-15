Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Sudip Sarkar is an Indian Free Fire content creator who makes montages and gameplay clips on YouTube. He boasts a subscriber count of 1.21 million on his channel, with 100k of them coming in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more as of May 2021.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Skylord: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar’s lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has played 32516 squad games and has triumphed in 10140 of them, translating to a win rate of 31.18%. He bagged 122582 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.48 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1458 matches and has 221 victories to his name, making his win rate 15.15%. With 4005 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Sudip Sarkar has also played 13499 solo games and has won on 116 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.59%. He racked up 3336 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.71 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Sudip Sarkar has played 160 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 59 of them, making his win rate of 36.87%. He has 742 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.35.

The content creator has also played 1 ranked solo match but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Sudip Sarkar is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Sudip Sarkar’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on Sudip Sarkar's YouTube channel was uploaded in July 2019. He currently has 389 videos on his channel, with 60.24 million combined views.

Readers can click here to visit Sudip Sarkar’s channel.

Sudip Sarkar’s social media handles

Here are the links to Sudip Sarkar’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Nobru: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?