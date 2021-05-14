Rahul Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Rahul Gamer is a Free Fire content creator hailing from India. He regularly streams the BR title on his YouTube channel, which has 1.34 million subscribers.

In the last 30 days, the YouTuber gained 200k subscribers and 1.81 million views on his channel.

This article takes a look at Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more as of May 2021.

Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 193185339.

Lifetime stats

Rahul Gamer’s lifetime stats

Rahul Gamer has played9200 squad matches and has secured 1925 victories, making his win rate 20.92%. He has 26991 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.71.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 5076 games and has triumphed in 646 of them, translating to a win rate of 12.72%. With 14160 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.20 in this mode.

Rahul Gamer has also played 2572 solo matches and has 324 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 12.59%. He has 7284 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Ranked stats

Rahul Gamer’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Rahul Gamer has played 24 squad games and has won on 5 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.83%. He has 118 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.21 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 22 ranked duo matches and has a single win to his name, maintaining a win rate of 4.54%. With a K/D ratio of 3.86, he has 81 kills in these matches.

Rahul Gamer has played 25 ranked solo games and has emerged victorious in 3 of them, making his win rate 12.00%. He racked up 92 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.18 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Rahul Gamer’s YouTube channel

Rahul Gamer has been creating content on YouTube for around two years, with his first video posted in June 2019. He currently has 261 videos and 73 million views combined on his channel.

Readers can click here to visit Rahul Gamer’s channel.

Rahul Gamer’s social media handles

Here are the links to Rahul Gamer’s social media profiles:

Facebook: Click here.

Instagram: Click here.

Discord server: Click here.

