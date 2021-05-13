5 best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire as of May 2021

Free Fire offers its users a comprehensive list of exclusive cosmetics like skins, bundles, and other items such as characters, pets, and so on. To acquire them, players must often spend diamonds, one of the in-game currencies.

However, diamonds do not come for free, and users must purchase them using real money, which isn’t a feasible option for everyone. Hence, players look for means to acquire free diamonds.

Listed below are the five best ways by which users can obtain free diamonds in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Top 5 ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire as of May 2021

Users must note that getting something for free isn’t easy and that they'd have to complete several tasks. Here are the methods that can be used to attain diamonds:

#1 - Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is a reward-based program

Google Opinion Rewards is the best way to get diamonds at no cost. The reward-based program offers players Play Credits/Balance after completing short and simple surveys. Later, these can be utilized to buy diamonds directly from Free Fire.

The app has over 50 million downloads and is rated 4.3/5 on the Google Play Store. Users can click here to visit the Play Store page of the application.

#2 - GPT websites

Swagbucks is a GPT website (Image via Swagbucks)

GPT or GetPaidTo websites are another method that is quite popular amongst players.

Several GPT websites are available on the internet, including Swagbucks, PrizeRebel, and YSense. Here, users must complete offers like quizzes, surveys, etc. They can later redeem various rewards like gift cards and more.

#3 - Giveaways and Custom Rooms

Giveaways and custom rooms

These two are another way to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost. Several YouTube channels and Instagram pages host giveaways, and with some luck, users can get the currency for free. Also, some of the Custom Rooms have diamonds as one of the rewards if the player wins.

Also read: Miss Diya's (Blackpink Gaming) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in May 2021

#4 - GPT applications

Poll Pay is a popular GPT app (Image via Poll Pay)

Similar to websites, multiple GPT applications can also be made use of. Their functionality is quite similar, and players are required to complete tasks like surveys.

However, it is essential to note that the cashout options vary based on the countries of the users. Easy Rewards and Poll Pay are two of the most popular GPT apps players can try out.

#5 - Events

The developers of Free Fire frequently introduce a variety of events on Booyah! app, Garena’s dedicated application for gaming content. Generally, players must upload clips to participate in events where diamonds are one of the rewards.

Presently, the “Blue Zone Champion” event is taking place, with a massive prize pool of over 8500 diamonds. Users can upload clips between May 10th - May 23rd to take part in the event.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming): Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?