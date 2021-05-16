Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai (Desi Gamers), and Raistar are two of India’s biggest Free Fire content creators. They are immensely popular amongst the community for the fun and engaging videos they regularly upload on their YouTube channels.

At the time of writing, the former has over 10.1 million subscribers. Meanwhile, Raistar boasts a subscriber count of 4.38 million.

This article looks at and compares their stats in Garena’s battle royale sensation.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has appeared in 8361 squad games and has triumphed in 2276, which comes down to a win rate of 27.22%. He has 21806 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.58.

He has played 4447 duo matches and has 760 victories, having a win ratio of 17.09%. With 11769 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The Indian YouTuber has won 285 of the 3434 solo games he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.29%. He has racked up 7876 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has 67 squad games in the current ranked season to his name and has a win tally of 17, retaining a win percentage of 25.37%. He has eliminated 218 enemies with a K/D ratio of 4.36.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 45 duo matches and has seven wins, having a win rate of 15.55%. In the process, he has 129 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.39.

Desi Gamers has participated in 20 solo games and has three first-place finishes, converting to a win ratio of 15.00%. He has collected 69 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.06.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has featured in 15850 squad matches and has come out on top on 2676 occasions, managing a win rate of 16.88%. He has accumulated 52325 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.97.

Meanwhile, he has won 705 of the 4478 duo games, resulting in a win percentage of 15.74%. With a K/D ratio of 3.80, he has 14355 frags.

The content creator has also played 3526 solo matches and has 401 Booyahs, equating to a win ratio of 11.37%. He has racked up 10744 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar has appeared in 13 squad games and has two victories, translating to a win percentage of 15.38%. He has 37 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.36.

Comparison

In the lifetime stats, Raistar is ahead on both fronts in solo mode. Amitbhai has a superior win rate in duo and squad modes, whereas the former has a finer K/D ratio.

Raistar is yet to appear in ranked solo and duo matches. Hence, their stats in these modes cannot be compared. Meanwhile, Desi Gamers is relatively better in squad mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

