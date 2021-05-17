Amitbhai's (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, stats monthly views, total subscribers, and more

Amit Sharma, also known as Amitbhai, is a gaming content creator who primarily makes videos related to Garena Free Fire.

He has a large following on YouTube, and his channel currently boasts a subscriber count of 10.1 million.

According to Social Blade, Amitbhai has gained 420k subscribers and 90.61 million views over the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8362 squad games and has 2277 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 27.23%. He has 21815 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4453 matches and has triumphed in 760 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.06%. He racked up 11781 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.19 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3435 solo games and has won on 285 occasions, making his win rate 8.29%. He has 7881 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 69 squad matches in the current ranked season and has secured 18 victories, maintaining a win rate of 26.08%. With 229 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.49 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 51 ranked duo games and has won on 7 occasions, making his win rate 13.72%. He has 141 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.20.

Amitbhai has played 21 ranked solo matches and has triumphed in 3 of them, translating to a win rate of 14.28%. He has 74 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.11 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s YouTube channel

Amitbhai has been creating content on YouTube for over two and a half years, with the first video on his channel posted in October 2018. At the time of writing, he has 919 videos and 1.29 billion views on the channel.

As stated above, Amitbhai has 10.1 million subscribers on YouTube. Readers can click here to visit his channel.

Amitbhai’s social media handles

Here are the links to Amitbhai's social media handles

