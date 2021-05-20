SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

Sheikh Sabir, popularly known as SK Sabir Boss, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from India.

He frequently uploads gameplay clips on his YouTube channel, “SK Sabir Gaming,” which currently has 4.01 million subscribers.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 30197 squad games and has triumphed in 9562 of them, making his win rate 31.66%. He racked 105197 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.10.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 3058 matches and has won on 625 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.43%. He has 8349 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.43 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1646 solo games and has secured 144 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.74%. With 3349 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 583 squad matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 221 of them, translating to a win rate of 37.90%. He racked up 2293 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.33 in this mode.

The content creator has also played one ranked duo game and has a 100% win rate. He has 7 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.00.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ YouTube channel and monthly views

SK Sabir Boss has been creating content on Free Fire for over a year and a half, with the oldest video on his YouTube channel being released back in September 2019. At the time of writing, he has 236 videos and 173 million views on his channel.

Readers can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

SK Sabir Boss’ social media stats and earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, SK Sabir Boss has collected 150k subscribers and 9.262 million views in the last 30 days.

SK Sabir Boss’ social media handles

Here are the links to SK Sabir Boss’ social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Discord server: Click here

