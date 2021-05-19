Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TSG Jash: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and Jash Dhoka (TSG Jash) are two of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community.

Both content creators have massive subscriber counts on YouTube. Ajjubhai has 24.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, "Total Gaming." Meanwhile, TSG Jash has 7.54 subscribers on the channel that he runs with TSG Ritik, “TWO SIDE GAMERS.”

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11590 squad games and has secured 2801 victories, making his win rate 24.16%. He has 43524 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.95.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1712 matches and has 318 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 18.57%. He has 6705 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.81 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 919 solo games and has won on 80 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.70%. He has 2340 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.79.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 101 squad matches and has won on 44 occasions, translating to a win rate of 43.56%. He has 596 kills at a K/D ratio of 10.46 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 24 ranked duo games and has 5 victories, maintaining a win rate of 20.83%. With 128 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 6.74.

Ajjubhai has played 8 ranked solo matches and has triumphed in one of them, making his win rate 12.50%. He racked up 37 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.29 in this mode.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash’s lifetime stats

TSG Jash has played 7113 squad games and has emerged victorious in 1683 of them, maintaining a win rate of 23.66%. He has 16912 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.11.

The content creator has won 257 of the 2532 duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 10.15%. He has 4986 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.19 in this mode.

TSG Jash has also played 1378 solo games and has triumphed in 114 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.27%. He has 3160 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ranked stats

TSG Jash’s ranked stats

TSG Jash has played 19 ranked squad matches this season and has 5 wins to his name, making his win rate 26.31%. With a K/D ratio of 5.36, he has 75 kills in this mode.

The YouTuber has played 11 ranked duo games but is yet to secure a victory. He has 28 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.55.

TSG Jash is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode this season.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad, duo and solo matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over TSG Jash in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as TSG Jash has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has better stats than TSG Jash.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

