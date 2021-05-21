Free Fire working redeem code for today (21st May): Guitar Basher, Surfboard, and more rewards

Redeem codes are one of the best ways to get an extensive list of items in Free Fire at no cost after being successfully redeemed. Garena periodically releases them on social media handles, live streams, and more of the game.

The code is comprised of 12 characters that include both letters and alphabets. Also, they have a specific date of usage, and after that period, they get expired. Here is a list of working redeem codes for the India and Indonesia servers.

Free Fire working redeem code for today

Indian server

Rewards

Code: ESX24ADSGM4K

Rewards: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021, and Guitar Basher

Indonesia server

One of the rewards of the code (Shuffling emote)

Code: FF8MBDXPVCB1

Rewards: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

Reward

Code: FF8M82QK7C2M

Rewards: 1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Note: The codes will only work in the respective regions. Players from other servers will not be able to utilize the codes. The following error message will be displayed on their screens:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

How to use redeem codes

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Players can follow the steps stated below to use redeem codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: Users must visit the official redemption site of the Garena Free Fire. The link for it has been provided above.

Enter the code

Step 2: Next, players will have to log in using any prevalent method: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

(Players with guest accounts will not be able to use the code and will have to bind their Free Fire account.)

Step 3: Enter the code into the text field and click on the claim option. A dialog box will pop up; click the “OK” button.

Players have to click on the ok button

Step 4: Rewards will be sent directly to the accounts of the users within 24 hours. They can collect them using the mail section in-game.

