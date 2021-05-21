Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Munna Bhai Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) and Munna Bhai Gaming are two well-known Indian Free Fire content creators. While the former has 10.1 million subscribers on YouTube, the latter has a subscriber count of 1.75 million.

This article compares the two players' stats in Free Fire.

Also read: Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8393 squad matches and has 2287 victories, translating to a win rate of 27.24%. He racked up 21903 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.59 in this mode.

The YouTuber has won 760 of the 4463 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 17.02%. With 11816 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Amitbhai has also played 3453 solo matches and has triumphed in 286 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.28%. He has 7902 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.50 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 99 squad games in the current ranked season and has 28 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 28.28%. He has 316 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.45.

The content creator has also played 61 ranked duo matches and has won on 7 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 11.47%. He has 176 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.26 in this mode.

Amitbhai has played 37 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 4 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.81%. He has 91 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Also read: 5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Chrono for rank push in May 2021

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 402752655.

Lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 10060 squad matches and has won top on 2953 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 29.35%. He racked up 36696 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.16 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 2528 games and has 617 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 24.40%. With a K/D ratio of 4.85, he has 9273 frags in these matches.

Munna Bhai Gaming has also played 3758 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 981 of them, making his win rate 26.10%. He has 16815 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.06 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 142 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 54 of them, translating to a win rate of 38.02%. He has 679 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.72.

The YouTuber has also played 73 ranked duo matches and has won 20 of them, making his win rate 27.39%. He racked up 301 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.68 in this mode.

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 30 ranked solo games and has 9 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 30.00%. He has 216 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 10.29.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

Comparison

In the lifetime squad, duo and solo matches, Munna Bhai Gaming has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

Munna Bhai Gaming also has better stats than Amitbhai in all the modes of the current ranked season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TheDonato: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?