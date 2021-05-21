Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

Ajay Sain is a professional Free Fire athlete for Team Elite. He is popularly known as Jonty Gaming, which is the name of the YouTube channel that he runs. The channel currently has 2.87 million subscribers.

This article takes a look at Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming’s lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has played 16208 squad games and has won on 6284 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 38.77%. He has 53663 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.41.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2028 matches and has secured 497 victories, translating to a win rate of 24.50%. He racked up 6548 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.28 in this mode.

Jonty Gaming has also played 4716 solo games and has triumphed in 697 of them, making his win rate 14.77%. With 14122 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming’s ranked stats

Jonty Gaming has played 155 squad matches in the current ranked season and has secured 39 victories, translating to a win rate of 25.16%. He racked up 568 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.90 in this mode.

The content creator has won 1 of the 10 ranked duo games that he has played this season, making his win rate 10.00%. He has 44 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.89.

Jonty Gaming has also played 2 ranked solo matches this season but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Jonty Gaming’s YouTube channel and views

The first video on Ajay Sain’s YouTube channel was posted back in November 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 353 videos and has garnered 168 million combined views.

As stated before, the Jonty Gaming YouTube channel has 2.87 million subscribers.

As per Social Blade, Jonty Gaming has garnered 70k subscribers and 9.467 million views in the last 30 days. Readers can click here to visit the YouTube channel.

Jonty Gaming’s social media handles

Here are the links to Jonty Gaming’s social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Discord server: Click here

