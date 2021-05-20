5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Chrono for rank push in May 2021

Free Fire features specific rank-based modes that divide players into several tiers. And users often wish to climb up the ranks and become the best amongst their friends. Doing so also provides them with numerous special rewards.

Characters influence the rank push, and Chrono, the in-game persona of the well-known footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, is one of the most prominent options to achieve that.

Listed below are the five best pets that can be paired with Chrono for the rank push.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TheDonato: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

The ideal pets to pair with Chrono in Free Fire

1) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill

Due to the Stay Chill ability, Rockie is the best pet that players can pair with Chrono. It can reduce the cooldown time of the equipped active ability by 6% at the base level. And with the rise in level, it enhances and becomes 15% at max.

Chrono’s cooldown was massively increased after the recent update, and Rockie’s skill helps in reducing it a little. Users can purchase the pet for a price of 699 diamonds.

2) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco is the next pet on this list with a fantastic skill that can help players in the ranked mode. To acquire the pet, users will have to shell out 699 diamonds.

The Skyline Spree skill increases the gliding speed upon skydive by 15% and diving speed after the parachute opens by 25%. At skill level 3, they rise to 45% and 50%, respectively. Moreover, these effects apply to the entire team. This can aid them to drop onto the landing spots quicker compared to their foes.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

3) Detective Panda

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Skill: Panda’s Blessings

At skill level 1, the ability of Detective Panda offers users 4 HP with each kill. The same converts to 10 HP at pet level 7 (max). The additional HP that the players receive with every frag can come into the clutch during crucial situations due to playing ranked matches using Chrono.

Like other pets, Detective Panda can be obtained for a price tag of 699 diamonds via the in-game shop.

4) Dreki

Dreki in Free Fire

Skill: Dragon Glare

Dreki is one of the newest pets added to Garena Free Fire and has a remarkable skill called Dragon Glare. With the pet, players will be able to spot a foe using Medkits in the 10m radius, which lasts for three seconds.

At the Dreki's max level, players will be able to spot four opponents using Medkits within the 30m range. This will last for five seconds and help users make their next move more carefully to have the edge over their enemies. Dreki can be procured for 699 diamonds.

Also read: How to get the Dark Night backpack and Netherworld Troops Gloo Wall in Free Fire

5) Ottero

Skill: Double Blubber

Ottero’s skill, i.e., Double Blubber, recovers a certain amount of EP when players utilize a Treatment Gun or Medkit. The amount of EP restored is 35% at the base level, which converts to 65% at the highest.

Ottero can be purchased by players using 699 diamonds.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TheDonato: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?