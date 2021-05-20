How to get the Dark Night backpack and Netherworld Troops Gloo Wall in Free Fire

An in-game event called "Duplex Cache" was recently introduced in Free Fire.

In this event, players have the opportunity to obtain a number of rewards, including the Dark Night Backpack and the Netherworld Troops Gloo Wall.

This article takes a look at how players can obtain rewards from this event.

Duplex Cache event in Free Fire

Players can get the Dark Night Backpack and the Netherworld Troops Gloo Wall in the Duplex Cache event in Free Fire

The Duplex Cache event began on May 20 and will come to an end on May 26. To obtain rewards in this event, players have to spin a wheel.

Here are the rules of the event:

Spin to win Netherworld Troop Gloo Wall and The Dark Knight backpack!

Any prizes you win will be removed from the pool.

Upon obtaining The Dark Knight backpack, the second stage will be unlocked where you can win the Netherworld Troops Gloo Wall!

Spin prices increase as prizes are obtained, but resets each stage.

Rules of the event

Players can follow the steps given below to access the Duplex Cache event on Free Fire and obtain the two premium rewards:

Step 1: Players should first open Free Fire and tap on the “Calendar” icon located on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: They should then navigate through the “News” tab and press the “Duplex Cache” option.

Players have to click on the "Go To" button

Step 3: Players can tap on the “Go To” button and spin to obtain the respective rewards.

Players can also check out the following video to learn more about the event:

