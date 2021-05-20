Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TheDonato: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and TheDonato are two of the biggest Free Fire content creators in the world. The two players hail from India and Argentina, respectively.

While Ajjubhai has a YouTube subscriber count of 24.2 million, TheDonato has 24.4 million subscribers on his channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11592 squad games and has 2801 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 24.16%. He racked up 43538 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.95 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 1712 duo matches and has triumphed in 318 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.57%. With 6705 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.81.

Ajjubhai has played 919 solo games and has secured 80 victories, making his win rate 8.70%. He has 2340 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.79 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 101 squad matches and has 44 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 43.56%. He has 596 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 10.46.

The content creator has won 5 of the 24 ranked duo games that he has played, making his win rate 20.83%. He racked up 128 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.74 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 8 ranked solo matches and has won on a single occasion, maintaining a win rate of 12.50%. He has 37 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.29.

TheDonato’s Free Fire ID and stats

TheDonato’s Free Fire ID is 219110511.

Lifetime stats

TheDonato’s lifetime stats

TheDonato has played 2349 squad games and has won on 890 occasions, making his win rate 37.88%. He has 12609 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.64 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 2003 matches and has secured 774 victories, maintaining a win rate of 38.64%. He has 11069 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.01.

TheDonato has also played 1519 solo games and has triumphed in 431 of them, translating to a win rate of 28.37%. He bagged 7945 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.30 in this mode.

Ranked stats

TheDonato’s ranked stats

TheDonato has played 4 duo matches in the current ranked season but is yet to secure a victory. He has 22 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.50.

The YouTuber is yet to play a game in the ranked squad and solo modes this season.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad, duo and solo modes, TheDonato has the edge over Ajjubhai in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

The two players' stats in the current ranked season cannot be compared as TheDonato has not played enough games yet.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

