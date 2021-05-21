Free Fire OB28 Advance Server release date revealed

Before releasing a Free Fire update, Garena usually rolls out an Advance Server, where selected players can test new features before they are implemented into the game.

Registration for the latest Advance Server (OB28) has already begun. Players will be able to download the APK file of the server from May 27th onwards. They will need an Activation Code to access the server.

The timeline for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server has also been revealed.

Timeline of the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server

According to the timeline available on the official website of the Free Fire Advance Server, the OB28 server will be released on May 27th and will come to an end on June 3rd.

Players will have a week to test out all the new features on the server. It should be noted that any progress in the Advance Server will not be carried over to the global version of the game.

Players can earn Free Fire diamonds by reporting bugs and glitches that they find on the server to the developers.

How to register for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server

Players need an Activation Code to access the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server

As stated above, only players with the Activation Code can access the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server. The code is only given out to a certain number of players after the developers have approved their applications.

Players can follow the steps given below to register themselves for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server:

Step 1: Players must visit the official website of the Free Fire Advance Server. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: Players should then click on the “Login Facebook” option. After a form appears on the screen, they will have to enter details like their e-mail, phone number, and more.

Step 3: After entering the details, players should click on the “Join On” option. They will get registered.

