B2K's (Born2Kill) Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more in May 2021

B2K, aka Born2Kill, is one of the most well-known Free Fire content creators in the world. The Tunisian player is known for his exceptional skills and gameplay in the popular mobile battle royale.

B2K frequently posts Free Fire clips on his primary YouTube channel, which currently has 7.36 million subscribers.

This article takes a look at B2K’s ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other information in Garena Free Fire.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K’s lifetime stats

B2K has played 9005 squad games and has secured 1575 victories, making his win rate 17.49%. He has 51753 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.97.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2928 matches and has triumphed in 477 of them, translating to a win rate of 16.29%. With a K/D ratio of 5.49, he has 13449 frags in this mode.

B2K has also played 1409 solo games and has won on 173 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 12.27%. He has 4650 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

B2K’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, B2K has played 60 squad matches and has 11 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 18.33%. He racked up 503 frags at a K/D ratio of 10.27 in this mode.

The content creator has won 8 of the 67 ranked duo games that he has played this season, maintaining a win rate of 11.94%. He has 441 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.47.

B2K is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

B2K’s YouTube channel

B2K has been making videos on his primary YouTube channel, Born2Kill, since May 2019. He currently has 369 videos and 463 million combined views on the channel. Readers can click here to check it out.

B2K also creates content on three other YouTube channels, B2K, B2K Shorts and B2K Highlights.

B2K’s social media handles

Here are the links to B2K’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Facebook: Click here

B2K also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

