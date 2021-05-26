All you need to know about the new Booyah Buddy feature in Free Fire

Free Fire has established itself as one of the top games of the BR genre on the mobile segment. Developers periodically bring novel and remarkable content into the game, differentiating it from the other titles of the BR genre.

A few days ago, the Booyah Buddy feature made its way into the game. This article guides the event and how the players can access it in Garena Free Fire.

Details about the Booyah Buddy feature in Free Fire

Booyah Buddy in Free Fire

Booyah Buddy is a unique feature that offers players an opportunity to check out their match records, performances, and more. Moreover, they can also compete with their friends by comparing the stats.

Weapon Proficiency

This UI provides users with detailed insight into their Weapon Proficiency, Combat Power, and Data Table for both primary game modes, i.e., Clash Squad and Classic (BR).

Meanwhile, the PK with friends enables players to compare their statistics to that of their peers. Here’s how they can add friends and do so:

Step 1: After clicking on the “PK with friends” option, users must press the “Add Friends” button.

Players need to press the "Add Friends" option

Step 2: Next, they must paste the Invite Code given by their friend into the text field and press the “Confirm” option.

Click not the "Confirm" button

They will then be able to compare their stats with that of their colleagues.

The Booyah Buddy feature can help players learn about their strengths, weaknesses, and more, enabling users to enhance their gameplay further. Given below are the steps by which users can access it:

Step 1: Players have to open Free Fire and tap on the “Calendar” icon present on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Then, users must navigate through the “Events” tab and press the Booyah Buddy option.

Click on the Go To button

Step 3: They can finally click on the “Go to” button to access it.

Users can also watch the video given below to learn more about the Booyah Buddy feature in Garena Free Fire:

