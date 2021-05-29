Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly earnings, and more in May 2021

Insta Gamer is an illustrious Free Fire content creator from India. The Malayali YouTuber regularly streams and makes videos and has collected a total of 126 million views. He also has over 285k followers on his Instagram handle.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 197218153.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Insta Gamer has competed in 11787 squad games and has come out on top on 1624 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 13.77%. In addition, he has accumulated 24668 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.43.

The streamer has appeared in 2014 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 259, maintaining a win rate of 12.85%. With 4050 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.31.

The content creator has featured in 1354 solo games and has a winning tally of 114, retaining a win ratio of 8.41%. He has notched 2684 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.16.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has participated in 107 squad games in the current ranked season and has 34 first-place finishes, having a win rate of 31.77%. He has racked up 289 kills, converting to a K/D ratio of 3.96.

In the duo mode, the internet star has 309 duo matches to his name and has 107 Booyahs, corresponding to a win percentage of 34.62%. In the process, he has 907 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.49.

The player has also engaged in 109 squad games and has triumphed in 31, resulting in a win ratio of 28.44%. He has bagged 235 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.01.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Insta Gamer’s earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Insta Gamer’s estimated monthly earnings are between $2.9K and $46.8K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is mentioned to be in the range of $35.1K and $561.7K.

YouTube channel

Insta Gamer has been creating content on his YouTube channel for quite some time, and the oldest video dates back to August 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 1351 videos.

Social media handles

Given below are the links to Insta Gamer’s social media handles

