How to get Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido for Elite Pass Season 37

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Free Fire and are used to purchase exclusive items like characters, pets, weapons and the Elite Pass.

The Elite Pass Season 36 will end in a few days, and the pre-order cycle for Season 37 has already begun.

Pre-orders for the Elite Pass Season 37 have begun

Players who pre-order the Elite Pass Season 37 will receive the special Evil Enchanted Facepaint as a reward.

Also read: Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly earnings, and more in May 2021

How to buy Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido

Games Kharido offers a 100% bonus on the first diamond purchase (Image via Games Kharido)

Games Kharido is one of the most popular top-up websites in the Indian Free Fire community. The website offers a 100% bonus on the first purchase.

Players can follow the steps given below to buy Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official Games Kharido website. They can do so by clicking on this link.

Step 2: Players should then log in via either of the available options (Facebook or Player ID).

Log in on the Games Kharido website

Step 3: Next, they should select the preferred payment method and top-up. The payment options available in Games Kharido are as follows:

PayTM

Netbanking

UPI

Step 4: Once the payment is successfully processed, the diamonds will be sent to the player's Free Fire account.

These Free Fire diamonds can be used to pre-order the Elite Pass Season 37 or to purchase it directly when it is released on June 1st, 2021.

Cost of diamond top-ups on Games Kharido

Here are the prices of diamonds on Games Kharido:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50

– 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100

– 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310

– 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520

– 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060

– 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180

– 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

Also read: AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, YouTube subscribers, and India rank details