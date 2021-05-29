How to get Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido for Elite Pass Season 37

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Free Fire and are used to purchase exclusive items like characters, pets, weapons and the Elite Pass.
The Elite Pass Season 36 will end in a few days, and the pre-order cycle for Season 37 has already begun.
Players who pre-order the Elite Pass Season 37 will receive the special Evil Enchanted Facepaint as a reward.
How to buy Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido
Games Kharido is one of the most popular top-up websites in the Indian Free Fire community. The website offers a 100% bonus on the first purchase.
Players can follow the steps given below to buy Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido:
Step 1: Players should first visit the official Games Kharido website. They can do so by clicking on this link.
Step 2: Players should then log in via either of the available options (Facebook or Player ID).
Step 3: Next, they should select the preferred payment method and top-up. The payment options available in Games Kharido are as follows:
- PayTM
- Netbanking
- UPI
Step 4: Once the payment is successfully processed, the diamonds will be sent to the player's Free Fire account.
These Free Fire diamonds can be used to pre-order the Elite Pass Season 37 or to purchase it directly when it is released on June 1st, 2021.
Cost of diamond top-ups on Games Kharido
Here are the prices of diamonds on Games Kharido:
- INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50
- INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100
- INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310
- INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520
- INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060
- INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180
- INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600
