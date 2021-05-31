How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop for Season 37 Elite Pass

The Elite Pass is a tier-based reward system and is among the most looked-for assets in Garena Free Fire. It provides players with several items, including cosmetics, skins, and more, for climbing up the tiers by completing missions and collecting badges..

Pre-orders have started

The S36 pass is set to conclude today, and the upcoming one, i.e., the Season 37 Elite Pass (Evil Enchanted), will start on June 1st. Pre-orders for the same are underway, and players will be receiving the Evil Enchanted Facepaint for doing so.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to purchasing diamonds for the Season 37 Elite Pass.

A guide on how players can top up Free Fire diamonds via Games Kharido and Codashop

Games Kharido

Users can follow these steps to top up diamonds via Games Kharido:

Step 1: They can visit the official Games Kharido site by clicking here.

Step 2: Next, they have to click on the “Free Fire” option and log in using any of the two options available — Facebook or Player ID.

Step 3: Players must select the desired payment method and top up. Once the purchase is successful, diamonds will be added to their accounts.

Cost

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50

– 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100

– 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310

– 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520

– 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060

– 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180

– 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

(Note: The bonus is only on the first top up)

Codashop

Here are the steps by which the players can utilize Codashop:

Step 1: They need to head to the official Codashop website. They can get redirected by clicking here.

Step 2: Gamers must then tap on the “Free Fire” option and enter their Player IDs into the text field.

Step 3: Finally, they can choose the recharge (top-up) and mode of purchase. After the payment goes through, the diamonds will soon be credited.

Cost

INR 40 - 50 diamonds

- 50 diamonds INR 80 - 100 diamonds

- 100 diamonds INR 240 - 310 diamonds

- 310 diamonds INR 400 - 520 diamonds

- 520 diamonds INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

- 1060 diamonds INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

- 2180 diamonds INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

